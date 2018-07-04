On Slate’s Parenting Podcast: Is My Ex a Deadbeat Dad, or Something Worse?

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Co-Parenting Conundrum” Edition
Deadbeat dads, screen time modeling, and more on Slate’s parenting podcast.
This week, Rebecca and Carvell discuss haunted AirBnBs, California kids, overbearing mom-reminders, low-key deadbeat dads, co-parenting responsibilities, screen time habits to model for your kids, and more. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Rebecca’s son Henry joins the show to discuss his time in the U.S. Senate Page Program.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends The World of Dance.
- Carvell recommends Running on the Roof of the World by Jess Butterworth.
