 Slate’s parenting podcast on grown-ups who won’t stop teasing kids and more.

When Grown-Ups Won’t Stop Teasing Your Kid, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

When Grown-Ups Won’t Stop Teasing Your Kid, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Slate
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Slate's parenting podcast.
July 12 2018 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Accidental Drunkenness” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when teasing goes too far.

160606_MDAF_PodcastArt_02

Listen now:

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener whose in-laws won’t stop making fun of her 5-year-old daughter, and another from a mom whose toddler is getting a little too handsy. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Slate director of technology Greg Lavallee shares a blood-drenched parenting fail.

Recommendations:

Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.