When Grown-Ups Won’t Stop Teasing Your Kid, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Accidental Drunkenness” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when teasing goes too far.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener whose in-laws won’t stop making fun of her 5-year-old daughter, and another from a mom whose toddler is getting a little too handsy. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Slate director of technology Greg Lavallee shares a blood-drenched parenting fail.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the 1985 movie Anne of Green Gables
- Gabe recommends Tim Egan’s Dodsworth series.
- Carvell recommends Carl Hiaasen’s Hoot.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.