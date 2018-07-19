 Slate’s parenting podcast on boys who dress like girls.

The Other Kids Call My Son a Girl, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

July 19 2018 3:05 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Blockchain Baby Names” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when your son’s friends call him a girl.

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from a parent whose son likes to wear feminine clothes and is starting to get teased about it, and another from a future mother who’s wondering what last name to give her children.

Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Rebecca brings up a question about her son’s college education and who’s going to pay for it.

Recommendations:

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.