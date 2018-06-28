How to Handle Summer Vacation, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Summer Break” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when school’s out.
Listen now:
Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk about the problem of summer vacation—then get some insight from Carvell’s kids. Then they take a question from a listener who’s not sure how much to trust another parent on a play date. On Slate Plus this week, New Hampshire Public Radio’s Sam Evans-Brown joins to talk about his athletic ambitions for his 4-month-old baby and how to keep them in check.
Recommendations:
- Carvell recommends Big Cat, Little Cat by Elisha Cooper.
- Gabe recommends parents and kids writing letters to each other.
- Rebecca recommends Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, the documentary about Fred Rogers and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.