Envying the Moms Who Have It Easier, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Easy Baby Envy” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on those parents who have it easy and how we hate them.
Listen now:
Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners about sleeping arrangements after a separation and about envying parents who seem to be having an easier time of it. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, a third question, about a 9-year-old girl who won’t stop hugging her friends.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Yoyoka Soma’s performance of “Good Times Bad Times” and other performances from the Hit Like a Girl contest.
- Carvell recommends “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers.
- Gabe recommends Gears! Gears! Gears! sets from Learning Resources.
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.