Hiding Your Bad Behavior From Your Kids, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Do More” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on workplace discrimination against mothers and hiding your vices from your kids.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe discuss their reactions to the Trump administration’s family separation policy. Then they talk with Katherine Goldstein about workplace discrimination against mothers and pregnant women and take a question from a mom whose daughter is getting old enough to notice her bad behavior.
Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Katherine shares an adulting triumph.
Mentioned on the show:
- Katherine Goldstein’s “The Open Secret of Anti-Mom Bias at Work”
- “Pregnancy Discrimination Is Rampant Inside America’s Biggest Companies” by Natalie Kitroeff and Jessica Silver-Greenberg
- Carvell’s “How to Parent on a Night Like This”
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends two podcasts from New Hampshire Public Radio: Outside/In and Civics 101.
- Carvell recommends The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats. (Check out Rumaan Alam’s great Slate essay on the book.)
- Gabe recommends getting younger kids a word-search book such as this Minnie Mouse Word Search Activity Book. (It’s not exactly The Snowy Day.)
