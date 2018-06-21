Hiding Your Bad Behavior From Your Kids, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

 Slate’s parenting podcast on anti-mom discrimination and hiding your bad behavior from your kids.

June 21 2018 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Do More” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on workplace discrimination against mothers and hiding your vices from your kids.

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe discuss their reactions to the Trump administration’s family separation policy. Then they talk with Katherine Goldstein about workplace discrimination against mothers and pregnant women and take a question from a mom whose daughter is getting old enough to notice her bad behavior.

Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Katherine shares an adulting triumph.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.