Should I put my baby in a day care run by a Trump supporter, on Slate’s parenting podcast.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Make Day Care Great Again” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast asks whether you should let a Trump supporter take care of your kid.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Gabe, and Sam answer questions from a listener who’s wondering if it’s OK to discriminate against a day care provider based on her politics, and another from a listener whose stepdaughter keeps taking her expensive beauty products. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, a parenting triumph from Gabe’s younger and more athletic brother!
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Veronica Mars.
- Gabe recommends A Night at the Museum at the American Museum of Natural History.
- Sam recommends aerial adventure parks like Treetop Quest.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.