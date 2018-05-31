Slate’s parenting podcast on the science of circumcision.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Circumcision Conundrum” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on the unkindest cut of all.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe are joined by Science Vs. host Wendy Zukerman to discuss the pros and cons of circumcision. Then the panel takes a question from a listener who’s not sure how to explain to her kids just how they got into her uterus in the first place. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Gabe tells the story of his own bris.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the Song Exploder podcast.
- Gabe recommends the comic-book series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
- Carvell recommends Netflix’s The Who Was? Show.
