Should I Let My Teenager Sleep at His Girlfriend’s, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Four-Wheelers and a Hot Tub” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on teenage sleepovers and annoying texts from fellow parents.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a mom whose son has been invited to sleep over at his girlfriend’s house, and another who’s sick of getting texts from other parents asking for favors at all hours. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Carvell talks about watching his daughter sneak into adolescence.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends crafting with the kids using discount items from big-box stores.
- Carvell recommends Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag.
- Gabe recommends Spotify Family.
Discuss this episode—and share your own parenting triumphs and fails—on the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833 or email us at momanddad@slate.com.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.