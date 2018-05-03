 Slate’s parenting podcast on teenage sleepovers and annoying fellow parents.

Should I Let My Teenager Sleep at His Girlfriend’s, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Should I Let My Teenager Sleep at His Girlfriend’s, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Slate
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Slate's parenting podcast.
May 3 2018 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Four-Wheelers and a Hot Tub” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on teenage sleepovers and annoying texts from fellow parents.

160606_MDAF_PodcastArt_02

Listen now:

To subscribe in Apple Podcasts, click here.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a mom whose son has been invited to sleep over at his girlfriend’s house, and another who’s sick of getting texts from other parents asking for favors at all hours. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Carvell talks about watching his daughter sneak into adolescence.

Recommendations:

Discuss this episode—and share your own parenting triumphs and fails—on the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833 or email us at momanddad@slate.com.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.