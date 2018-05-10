Morning Routines and Parenting While Depressed, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: “Make Your Own Dang Breakfast!” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on morning routines and parenting while depressed.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca Lavoie and Carvell Wallace are joined by Dan Kois to answer a tough question from a mom with severe anxiety and depression. Plus: morning routines, parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Does being a parent make you a more efficient worker?
Recommendations:
- Dan recommends the anime film Lu Over the Wall.
- Carvell recommends this papermaking video on YouTube.
- Rebecca recommends the TV show Battlebots.
Discuss this episode—and share your own parenting triumphs and fails—on the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833 or email us at momanddad@slate.com.
Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.