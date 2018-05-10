 Mom and Dad Are Fighting on mental illness and morning routines.

Morning Routines and Parenting While Depressed, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Slate's parenting podcast.
May 10 2018 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: “Make Your Own Dang Breakfast!” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on morning routines and parenting while depressed.

On this week’s episode, Rebecca Lavoie and Carvell Wallace are joined by Dan Kois to answer a tough question from a mom with severe anxiety and depression. Plus: morning routines, parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Does being a parent make you a more efficient worker?

Recommendations:

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.