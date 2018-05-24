Slate’s Parenting Podcast on Manipulative Exes and Anxiety Tantrums

 Mom and Dad Are Fighting on how to deal with exes and anxiety while pregnant.

May 24 2018 2:02 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: “Existential Tantrum” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on manipulative exes and anxiety meltdowns.

Listen to the episode here:

On this week’s episode, Gabe is still out sick, so Rebecca Lavoie and Carvell Wallace discuss Carvell’s kids’ anti-authoritarian tendencies; what it means to be “Henry’s mom”; a tough question about a manipulative ex-husband; and how to deal with tantrums when you’re depressed, anxious, and pregnant. In Slate Plus, we’re joined by producer Benjamin Frisch, who asks how best to discuss cops and “bad guys” with a 4-year-old?

Recommendations:

Carvell recommends The Toolbox Project

Rebecca recommends selling stuff through Facebook Marketplace.

Discuss this episode—and share your own parenting triumphs and fails—on the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at (424) 255-7833 or email us at momanddad@slate.com.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.