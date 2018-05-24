Slate’s Parenting Podcast on Manipulative Exes and Anxiety Tantrums

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: “Existential Tantrum” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on manipulative exes and anxiety meltdowns.
On this week’s episode, Gabe is still out sick, so Rebecca Lavoie and Carvell Wallace discuss Carvell’s kids’ anti-authoritarian tendencies; what it means to be “Henry’s mom”; a tough question about a manipulative ex-husband; and how to deal with tantrums when you’re depressed, anxious, and pregnant. In Slate Plus, we’re joined by producer Benjamin Frisch, who asks how best to discuss cops and “bad guys” with a 4-year-old?
Recommendations:
Carvell recommends The Toolbox Project
Rebecca recommends selling stuff through Facebook Marketplace.
