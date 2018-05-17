Does Grandma Get to Name Herself “Nema”?

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: “Great Grandma Name Debate” Edition
Does a grandma get to name herself “Nema”?
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca and Carvell are joined by Isaac Butler of Slate’s Lend Me Your Ears podcast to answer the question that has been tearing the Slate Parenting Facebook community apart: Should we allow a grandma to name herself “Nema”? Plus: parental commiseration, single weekend potty training, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, another question about how to model values for your kids that you don’t actually live day-to-day.
Recommendations:
- Isaac recommends the TV show Sarah and Duck.
- Carvell recommends the classic book Are You My Mother?
- Rebecca recommends the TV show Black-ish.
Discuss this episode—and share your own parenting triumphs and fails—on the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833 or email us at momanddad@slate.com.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.