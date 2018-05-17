 Mom and Dad Are Fighting on grandparent names and parental commiseration.

Does Grandma Get to Name Herself “Nema”?

Does Grandma Get to Name Herself "Nema"?

May 17 2018

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: “Great Grandma Name Debate” Edition

Does a grandma get to name herself “Nema”?

On this week’s episode, Rebecca and Carvell are joined by Isaac Butler of Slate’s Lend Me Your Ears podcast to answer the question that has been tearing the Slate Parenting Facebook community apart: Should we allow a grandma to name herself “Nema”? Plus: parental commiseration, single weekend potty training, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, another question about how to model values for your kids that you don’t actually live day-to-day.

Recommendations:

Discuss this episode—and share your own parenting triumphs and fails—on the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833 or email us at momanddad@slate.com.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.