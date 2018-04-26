I Have Two Young Children, and I Hate My Life, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Joyless Slog” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on teenage drinking and the drag of toddlerhood.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Allison, and Gabe answer questions from a mother whose teenage son has been caught drinking, and another who wonders why she finds life with two young children so miserable. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: more on Rebecca’s response to her son’s college choices.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Guinness World Records and Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
- Gabe recommends The Ultimate Construction Site Book and its sequels.
- Allison recommends John Grisham’s Theodore Boone series.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.