 Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when family life feels like a joyless slog.

I Have Two Young Children, and I Hate My Life, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

I Have Two Young Children, and I Hate My Life, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Slate
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Slate's parenting podcast.
April 26 2018 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Joyless Slog” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on teenage drinking and the drag of toddlerhood.

160606_MDAF_PodcastArt_02

Listen now:

To subscribe in Apple Podcasts, click here.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Allison, and Gabe answer questions from a mother whose teenage son has been caught drinking, and another who wonders why she finds life with two young children so miserable. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: more on Rebecca’s response to her son’s college choices.

Recommendations:

Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.