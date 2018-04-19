 Slate’s parenting podcast on raising a transgender kid.

My Trans Son’s Father Won’t Let Him Take Testosterone, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting
April 19 2018 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Falling Piano” Edition

Marlo Mack joins Slate’s parenting podcast to answer a question from the mom of a transgender boy.

On this week’s episode, How to Be a Girl host Marlo Mack joins Carvell and Gabe to answer a question from a mom whose transgender son wants to start taking testosterone over his father’s objections, and another from two parents who want to know whether they can leave their 18-month-old alone in the house in the middle of the night. And on Slate Plus this week, Sam Adams shares a pop-music parenting triumph.

Recommendations:

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Marlo Mack produces and hosts the podcast How to Be a Girl.

Gabriel Roth is a Slate senior editor and the editorial director of Slate Plus.

Carvell Wallace is a father, writer, and podcaster in Oakland, California. He is a co-host of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting and has bylines in the New Yorker, GQ, New York Times Magazine, and others. The complete first season of his podcast on race in America, Closer Than They Appear, is available now.