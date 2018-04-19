My Trans Son’s Father Won’t Let Him Take Testosterone, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Falling Piano” Edition
Marlo Mack joins Slate’s parenting podcast to answer a question from the mom of a transgender boy.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, How to Be a Girl host Marlo Mack joins Carvell and Gabe to answer a question from a mom whose transgender son wants to start taking testosterone over his father’s objections, and another from two parents who want to know whether they can leave their 18-month-old alone in the house in the middle of the night. And on Slate Plus this week, Sam Adams shares a pop-music parenting triumph.
Recommendations:
- Gabe recommends the Busy, Busy Airport Game.
- Carvell recommends getting a cheap Nintendo Wii and Wii Sports Resort.
- Marlo recommends: I Am Jazz, It’s OK to Sparkle, A Girl Like Any Other, My Princess Boy, and Who Are You? The Kid’s Guide to Gender Identity.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.