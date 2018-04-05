Strangers Keep Asking About My Daughter’s Race, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Fascist Haircut” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when strangers ask about your child’s heritage.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a mother whose daughter doesn’t look like the rest of her family and another from a mom who’s worried that her son’s haircut will make him look like a member of the alt-right. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Easter! Does it celebrate the resurrection of Christ and his glorious promise of eternal life for all who believe in him—or is it just an opportunity to eat egg-shaped chocolate?
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends that you let your kids play Dungeons & Dragons.
- Gabe recommends Barnaby by Crockett Johnson.
- Carvell recommends “The Great Brooklyn House Snooping of 1978.”
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.