What to Do When Your New Stepson Doesn’t Want You Around, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Reservoir Puppies” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on how to ingratiate yourself as a new stepparent.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener who desperately wants her boyfriend’s son to accept her, and another from a mom who’s worried about all the violence her son sees on TV. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Julia Turner joins to share a vacation fail.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the Happy Hounds Dog Grooming Instagram account.
- Gabe recommends the iPhone game Crazy Gears.
- Carvell recommends Fortunately by Remy Charlip.
