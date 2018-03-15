Hating Your Friends’ Kids, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

 Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when you hate your friends’ kids.

March 15 2018 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Simpering Airhead Mermaid” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when you hate your friends’ kids and your kid’s favorite show.

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Gabe, and Katherine answer questions from a listener who can’t stand her friends’ children and another whose son’s favorite cartoon is … problematic. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Rebecca updates us on her relationship with her son Henry’s family.

Recommendations:

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.