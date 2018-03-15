Hating Your Friends’ Kids, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Simpering Airhead Mermaid” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when you hate your friends’ kids and your kid’s favorite show.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Gabe, and Katherine answer questions from a listener who can’t stand her friends’ children and another whose son’s favorite cartoon is … problematic. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Rebecca updates us on her relationship with her son Henry’s family.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Batman: The Animated Series on Amazon Prime Video.
- Gabe recommends Mary Ann Hoberman’s A House Is a House for Me.
- Katherine recommendsHotelsByDay.com.
Join our new Facebook group and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.