The Anonymous Sex Question Box, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Anonymous Sex Question Box” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on an ambiguous genetic disorder and a sex-ed technique.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe get into a lengthy discussion of a sex-ed technique, then answer a question from a mom whose daughter has a genetic disorder that might not have any effect. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Carvell talks about pursuing an ADD or ADHD diagnosis for his son.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends this KOB4 news report.
- Carvell recommends Black Comix Returns.
- Gabe recommends getting a babysitter for an afternoon date.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.