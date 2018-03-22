My Kid Is Hooked on an “Educational” Video Game, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Technological Dystopia” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when your kid gets addicted to an “educational” video game.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Gabe, and Carvell answer a question from a listener whose daughter is hooked on an “educational” math game—and wants to spend her savings on a premium account. They also hear some follow-up from the mother who wondered whether to let her kid share his chicken-pox infection with the children of anti-vaxxers. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, radio host and author Brady Carlson joins to talk about how he uses his smart speaker to get the kids up and out the door in the mornings.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends I Have the Right To: A High School Survivor's Story of Sexual Assault, Justice, and Hope by Chessy Prout with Jenn Abelson.
- Carvell recommends three movies about teenagers: Real Women Have Curves, Boyhood, and Lady Bird.
- Gabe recommends pretending to be the Monster Who Eats Whining.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.