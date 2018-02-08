A Mother’s Stuffie Scheme Is Blowing Up in Her Face, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Secret Twins” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast hears from a mother whose cunning stuffie-management scheme is about to blow up.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from a listener who’s scared to send her kids to summer camp, and another whose crazy/brilliant scheme for stuffed-toy management has trapped her in a web of lies. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: the hygienic challenges of tween boys.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends her son Henry’s guest appearance on the latest episode of her podcast HGTV & Me.
- Gabe recommends Ratatouille.
- Carvell recommends Draw Something.
