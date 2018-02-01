How Can I Make My Divorce Easier for My Kids, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

 Helping kids cope with divorce on Slate’s parenting podcast.

Feb. 1 2018

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Binky Barter” Edition

Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about coping with divorce.

Listen now:

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Katherine answer a question from a listener whose husband has unexpectedly annouced he wants a divorce. How can she best protect herself and her three children—one of whom has special needs? Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. 

Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.