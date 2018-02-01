How Can I Make My Divorce Easier for My Kids, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Binky Barter” Edition
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Katherine answer a question from a listener whose husband has unexpectedly annouced he wants a divorce. How can she best protect herself and her three children—one of whom has special needs? Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the webcams from the National Zoo.
- Katherine recommends Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin and Daniel Salmieri.
- Carvell recommends the documentary Winged Migration, directed by Jacques Perrin, Jacques Cluzaud, and Michel Debats.
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.