Do Child Prodigies Always Become Failed Adults? Slate’s Parenting Podcast Discusses.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Too Cool for School” Edition
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk to Ann Hulbert, author of Off the Charts: The Hidden Lives and Lessons of American Child Prodigies, about extraordinary children and what the rest of us can learn from them. Then they answer a question from a listener whose toddler is rejecting his dad. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Gabe and Rebecca ask Carvell why he gets a parenting advice column.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends encouraging kids to bring home a new fact—or “K-bomb”—from school every day.
- Gabe recommends Slate’s new Human Interest section, including the great feature “My Parents’ Work-Life Balance.”
- Carvell recommends Googling pictures of baby donkeys.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.