The Curse of Bad-Parent Blogging, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Slate
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Slate's parenting podcast.
Jan. 12 2018 11:08 AM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Look Who’s Back” Edition

On this week’s episode, Allison returns! Ruth Graham joins to discuss her 2014 essay on the culture of parental complaint, “Why Do Parents Make Parenting Sound So God-Awful?”—and to revisit the issue now that she’s a parent. Then the panel answers a question from a listener whose mother-in-law never visits her grandchildren. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Allison asks Gabe and Carvell for help, and they do their best.

Recommendations:

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Allison Benedikt is Slate’s executive editor. Follow her on Twitter.

Gabriel Roth is a Slate senior editor and the editorial director of Slate Plus. Follow him on Twitter

Carvell Wallace is a writer in Oakland, California.