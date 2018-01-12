The Curse of Bad-Parent Blogging, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Look Who’s Back” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about bad-parent blogging and grandparental unfairness.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Allison returns! Ruth Graham joins to discuss her 2014 essay on the culture of parental complaint, “Why Do Parents Make Parenting Sound So God-Awful?”—and to revisit the issue now that she’s a parent. Then the panel answers a question from a listener whose mother-in-law never visits her grandchildren. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Allison asks Gabe and Carvell for help, and they do their best.
Recommendations:
- Allison recommends rock tumbler kits and the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.
- Gabe recommends Jordan Stratford’s Wollstonecraft Detective Agency series.
- Carvell recommends Home of the Brave by Katherine Applegate.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.