He Abused Me. Now My Kids Call Him “Grandpa.”

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Becoming Aunt Gertie” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast responds to a listener whose children love the stepfather who abused her.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener whose abusive stepfather is spending time with her children. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, producer Benjamin Frisch discusses a near-parenting fail with his 4-year-old nephew.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends hot water bottles.
- Gabe recommends Jenga.
- Carvell recommends Bananagrams.
