What Parents Should Know About Live-Streaming Site Periscope

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Your Child Is Made of Meat” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about trouble on the live-streaming site Periscope.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk to Slate writer April Glaser about her article “Periscope Has a Minor Problem.” Then they answer a question from a listener whose daughter is the only girl her age in her small Montessori school. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more—and on Slate Plus, Rebecca confesses to some mixed emotions about her triumph.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends a holiday tradition she calls “attic treasures.”
- Gabe recommends Phineas and Ferb, as well as Dana Stevens’ Slate piece about it from 2015.
- Carvell recommends The Wonder Years.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.