Estranged Grandmas and Rule-Bound Children, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “What’s Elf on the Shelf?” Edition
Katherine, Rebecca, and Carvell answer a question from a listener who is struggling with introducing her estranged mother to her young daughter and another who’s afraid her daughter’s love of structure and rules will hinder her in the future. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Katherine presents the panel with a religious holiday conundrum: How should you celebrate the holidays when your religious identity is in flux?
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the California Sunday article “Raising a Teenage Daughter,” by Elizabeth Weil with comments and corrections by her daughter Hannah W. Duane.
- Katherine recommends going to a nice cocktail bar alone.
- Carvell recommends Wonder by R. J. Palacio.
