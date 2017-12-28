How Can I Potty Train My Kid Without Ruining Them Forever?

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Potty Camp” Edition
Potty training, divorced holidays, and more on Slate’s parenting podcast.
Gabriel Roth, Rebecca Lavoie, and Carvell Wallace discuss how to lie to your child to avoid explaining the death of a cartoon bull, the absurd expectations of school play attendance, and more. Plus, listener questions about how to potty train without ruining your children, how to deal with holiday logistics in divorced families, and as always “Triumphs and Fails” and recommendations.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends The Lego Visual Dictionaries.
- Gabe recommends two books by David Wiesner, Flotsom and Tuesday.
- Carvell recommends the young adult novel Where the Streets Had a Name by Randa Abdel-Fattah.
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.