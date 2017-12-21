Slate’s Parenting Podcast Wonders Whether You Have to Tell Your Kid About Santa

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Spontaneous Holiday Grinch” Edition
Listen to a holiday episode of Slate’s parenting podcast.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners about the holidays. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Die Hard
- Gabe recommends A Christmas Together by John Denver and the Muppets
- Carvell recommends A Charlie Brown Christmas
