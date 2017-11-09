Going Back to Work After Having a Kid, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “If You Give a Mouse a Handout” Edition
On this week’s episode, Carvell, Gabe, and guest host Katherine Goldstein talk to Lauren Smith Brody, author of The Fifth Trimester: The Working Mom’s Guide to Style, Sanity, and Big Success After Baby. Then they take a listener’s question about whether to try another round of IVF treatment after a difficult pregnancy and childbirth. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Lauren returns to share a social-media fail that embarrassed her 9-year-old son.
- Katherine recommends dinner parties as the best social activity for parents. Some recipes she suggests: shakshuka with feta, mapo ragù, pasta cacio e pepe, and pork shoulder ragu.
- Gabe recommends Shrinky Dinks.
- Carvell recommends If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Joffe Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.