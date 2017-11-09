Going Back to Work After Having a Kid, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

 Slate’s parenting podcast talks to Lauren Smith Brody, author of The Fifth Trimester.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Nov. 9 2017

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “If You Give a Mouse a Handout” Edition

On this week’s episode, Carvell, Gabe, and guest host Katherine Goldstein talk to Lauren Smith Brody, author of The Fifth Trimester: The Working Mom’s Guide to Style, Sanity, and Big Success After Baby. Then they take a listener’s question about whether to try another round of IVF treatment after a difficult pregnancy and childbirth. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Lauren returns to share a social-media fail that embarrassed her 9-year-old son.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Katherine Goldstein is a journalist who’s worked at Vanity Fair, Slate, and the Huffington Post. Follow her on Twitter.

Gabriel Roth is a Slate senior editor and the editorial director of Slate Plus. Follow him on Twitter

Carvell Wallace is a writer in Oakland, California.