These Young People Today With Their Cellphones, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “What’s Under the Bed?” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about these young people today with their cellphones at the dinner table.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners about a guest who won’t get off her cellphone and a father who can’t tolerate his son’s ADHD. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, the social media wars roiling one small New Hampshire town.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends The Goonies.
- Gabe recommends Talking Math With Your Kids.
- Carvell recommends Coraline.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.