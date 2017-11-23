My Son Has Started Calling His Stepmother “Mommy,” on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Who’s Your Mommy?” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about stepparent problems and saying no to a toddler.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners about problems with a stepmother and how to say no to a toddler. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Culture Gabfest host Julia Turner shares a parenting hack for dealing with piles of children’s artwork.
Items discussed on the show: “New Mommy a Lot Prettier,” on the Onion. (Trigger warning: maternal heartbreak.)
Recommendations:
- Carvell recommends SET: The Family Game of Visual Perception.
- Rebecca recommends using old holiday cards in next year’s gift tags. (You kind of have to hear her explain it.)
- Gabe recommends eating Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant.
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.