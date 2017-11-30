Raising Boys in a Misogynistic Culture, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Grandpa Rules” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about raising boys in a culture of misogyny.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners about how to raise boys in a society rife with toxic masculinity, and what to do when Grandpa keeps letting the kids have unlimited candy and TV. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, the vexed issue of stepgrandparents.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends this video.
- Gabe recommends How Tom Beat Captain Najork and His Hired Sportsmen by Russell Hoban.
- Carvell recommends Rad American Women A-Z by Kate Schatz.
email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of Thursday's show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you'd like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.