The Way My In-Laws Are Raising Their Child Disgusts Me, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Nov. 16 2017 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Sadistic Track Coach” Edition

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener whose in-laws have a very different parenting style from her own, and another from a mother who’s not sure whether to tell the school about a track coach who’s mean to the kids. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Rebecca updates us on the racist and misogynistic Instagram account that roiled her town.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.