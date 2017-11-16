The Way My In-Laws Are Raising Their Child Disgusts Me, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Sadistic Track Coach” Edition
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener whose in-laws have a very different parenting style from her own, and another from a mother who’s not sure whether to tell the school about a track coach who’s mean to the kids. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Rebecca updates us on the racist and misogynistic Instagram account that roiled her town.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Blackish Season 4, Episode 6, “First and Last.”
- Gabe recommends the Tegu Daredevil magnetic wooden block set.
- Carvell recommends his new podcast, Closer Than They Appear.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.