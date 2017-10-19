 Slate’s parenting podcast on gay families and stepparent conflicts.

What It’s Like for Two Dads to Raise Two Daughters, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

What It’s Like for Two Dads to Raise Two Daughters, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Slate
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Slate's parenting podcast.
Oct. 19 2017 2:06 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Poison Resentment” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast talks to John Culhane about being a two-dad family.

160606_MDAF_PodcastArt_02

Listen now:

To subscribe in Apple Podcasts, click here.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk to Slate’s Hey, Daddy! columnist John Culhane about the challenges of adoption for gay couples and what it’s like for two dads to raise two daughters. Then they tackle a question from a stepmom whose husband’s ex doesn’t take her seriously as a parent.

Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Slate contributing editor Katherine Goldstein shares the secret of child-friendly weddings.

You can find the Hey, Daddy! columns discussed on the show here.

Recommendations:

  • Rebecca recommends sharing playlists on Spotify or the music-streaming service of your choice.
  • Gabe recommends Mr. Gumpy’s Outing by John Burningham.
  • Carvell recommends the PBS Kids series WordGirl.

Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.