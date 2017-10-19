What It’s Like for Two Dads to Raise Two Daughters, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Poison Resentment” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast talks to John Culhane about being a two-dad family.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk to Slate’s Hey, Daddy! columnist John Culhane about the challenges of adoption for gay couples and what it’s like for two dads to raise two daughters. Then they tackle a question from a stepmom whose husband’s ex doesn’t take her seriously as a parent.
Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Slate contributing editor Katherine Goldstein shares the secret of child-friendly weddings.
You can find the Hey, Daddy! columns discussed on the show here.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends sharing playlists on Spotify or the music-streaming service of your choice.
- Gabe recommends Mr. Gumpy’s Outing by John Burningham.
- Carvell recommends the PBS Kids series WordGirl.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.