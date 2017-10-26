What to Do When Your Kids Prefer Your Partner, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Your Life Is Terrible” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about what to do when your kids prefer your partner.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from a mother whose kids prefer their dad and another who’s sick of other parents counting on her to drive their kid home. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: How old is too old for trick-or-treating?
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends this video.
- Gabe recommends this video.
- Carvell recommends parenting coach Susan Stiffelman.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.