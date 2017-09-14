It’s Tough to Be a Good Stepparent, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Competitive Stepparenting” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about how to be a good long-distance stepparent.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener who’s stepparenting under difficult circumstances. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: How much romantic privacy should we give teenagers.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends letting your teen roam the city with Uber.
- Gabe recommends Walter Martin’s album We’re All Young Together.
- Carvell recommends Holes, the Disney movie based on the novel by Louis Sachar.
Podcast produced by Daniel Schroeder.