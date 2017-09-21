 Slate’s parenting podcast on playdate problems and separate bank accounts.

My Husband Is Paying His Grown Son’s Rent, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

My Husband Is Paying His Grown Son’s Rent, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Slate
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Slate's parenting podcast.
Sept. 21 2017 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Emotional Bloodshed” Edition

Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about judging the other mom on the playdate.

160606_MDAF_PodcastArt_02

Listen now:

To subscribe in Apple Podcasts, click here.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener who’s having playdate problems and another who just found out her husband is paying his grown son’s rent. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, editor-in-chief Julia Turner relates a catastrophic parenting fail involving two boys, a wedding, and a piece of cake.

Recommendations:

Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus Podcast Link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.