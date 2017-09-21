My Husband Is Paying His Grown Son’s Rent, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Emotional Bloodshed” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about judging the other mom on the playdate.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener who’s having playdate problems and another who just found out her husband is paying his grown son’s rent. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, editor-in-chief Julia Turner relates a catastrophic parenting fail involving two boys, a wedding, and a piece of cake.
Recommendations:
- Gabe recommends Judy Blume’s Fudge series.
- Carvell recommends the video “How the Mona Lisa Became So Overrated,” on Vox.
- Rebecca recommends not watching HBO’s The Deuce when your kids might wander in.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.