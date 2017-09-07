My Child Has Down Syndrome. How Should I Talk to Your Child About It?

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Dude, Where’s My Carvell?” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast tackles some tough questions from listeners.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca and Gabe answer a question from a listener whose son has Down syndrome and who wants to know how to respond when other kids treat him badly—and another from a listener whose husband is better than she is at taking me-time. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, how to cope with “ridiculously long and expensive” school supply lists.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends hosting a foreign exchange student.
- Gabe recommends letting little kids help take care of babies.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.