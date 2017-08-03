My Daughter Hasn’t Found a Passion, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Eating Your Feelings” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on worrying about your kid’s weight and what to do when your child hasn’t found her passion.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca and Gabe answer questions from a mother concerned about her daughter’s eating habits, and from another who worries that her daughter lacks passion. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, a listener with a very strong opinion about puzzles calls in to take Rebecca to task.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Parks and Recreation.
- Gabe recommends Doctor Who.
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.