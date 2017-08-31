Day Care Providers Screw Up, Too, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Abstraction of Hooptyism” Edition
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners about a day care provider who’s been careless about vaccinations, and about how to decide who to appoint as guardians of your kids. Plus: Carvell has a resounding triumph, Gabe has a disturbing fail, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Rebecca gets personal.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends making photocopies of school forms so you don’t have to fill them out next year.
- Gabe recommends the iOS game Crazy Gears.
- Carvell recommends Uglies by Scott Westerfeld.
