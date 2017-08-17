Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Happiest Podcast on Earth” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast asks whether smartphones are really destroying a generation.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe discuss the white-supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, then turn to happier topics, including how to win at Disneyland. Then they’re joined by Lisa Guernsey and her 15-year-old daughter, Janelle Krupicka, to talk about teenagers, cellphones, and a frightening recent article in the Atlantic.
Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Gabe solicits some advice from Carvell and Rebecca—with perhaps the most obnoxious parenting question ever asked.
Items discussed on the show:
- “Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?” by Jean M. Twenge
- “Don’t Take Away Your Teen’s Phone” by Lisa Guernsey
- Disney Fastpass
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Beating the Lunch Box Blues: Fresh Ideas for Lunches on the Go! By J. M. Hirsch.
- Gabe recommends Disney Mickey Mouse on the Disney Channel.
- Carvell recommends The Red Balloon, which you can (and should) watch right now:
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of Thursday’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.