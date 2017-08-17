Slate’s parenting podcast asks whether smartphones are really destroying a generation.

 Slate’s parenting podcast on the Atlantic Monthly’s controversial smartphones article.

Slate
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Slate's parenting podcast.
Aug. 17 2017

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Happiest Podcast on Earth” Edition

160606_MDAF_PodcastArt_02

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe discuss the white-supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, then turn to happier topics, including how to win at Disneyland. Then they’re joined by Lisa Guernsey and her 15-year-old daughter, Janelle Krupicka, to talk about teenagers, cellphones, and a frightening recent article in the Atlantic.

Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Gabe solicits some advice from Carvell and Rebecca—with perhaps the most obnoxious parenting question ever asked.

Items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.