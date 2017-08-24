 Mom and Dad Are Fighting on trans kids, bikes, and an all-white summer camp.

The Parenting Politics of Raising a Trans Sixth-Grader

Slate
Aug. 24 2017 2:00 PM

Slate’s parenting podcast on raising trans kids and accidentally enrolling your child in an all-white summer camp.

With Gabe Roth and Rebecca Lavoie on vacation, Carvell Wallace is joined by former host Allison Benedikt and Ami Cooper. In an all-fail edition of “Triumphs and Fails,” Allison discusses her shame at accidentally enrolling her child in an all-white summer camp, Carvell’s first-day-of-school screw-up, and Ami’s urban biking conundrum. Then, an interview with Ami about her experience raising an out and proud transgender sixth-grader, navigating gender politics with colleagues, and dealing with the problems that arise from new schools. In Slate Plus, a bonus fourth fail from Allison about encouraging kids to do the right thing, even after they’ve made the wrong choice.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.

Allison Benedikt is Slate’s executive editor. Follow her on Twitter.

Ami Cooper is a single mother of a high-schooler, a middle-schooler and an elementary-schooler. She works as a professional hairstylist and gardener in Oakland, California.

Carvell Wallace is a writer in Oakland, California.