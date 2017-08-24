The Parenting Politics of Raising a Trans Sixth-Grader

With Gabe Roth and Rebecca Lavoie on vacation, Carvell Wallace is joined by former host Allison Benedikt and Ami Cooper. In an all-fail edition of “Triumphs and Fails,” Allison discusses her shame at accidentally enrolling her child in an all-white summer camp, Carvell’s first-day-of-school screw-up, and Ami’s urban biking conundrum. Then, an interview with Ami about her experience raising an out and proud transgender sixth-grader, navigating gender politics with colleagues, and dealing with the problems that arise from new schools. In Slate Plus, a bonus fourth fail from Allison about encouraging kids to do the right thing, even after they’ve made the wrong choice.