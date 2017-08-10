Weighing the Price of a Whiter School District

While Gabe is on vacation, Rebecca Lavoie and Carvell Wallace discuss a question about moving to Milwaukee and choosing between a cheaper home and a “better,” aka whiter, school district. Then: how to encourage a kid’s personal style while keeping their social values intact. Plus, triumphs and fails and recommendations. In Slate Plus, a question from a teacher about how to encourage her student’s affluent parents to get with it and buy school supplies already!