Weighing the Price of a Whiter School District

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: Teenage Fashion Plate Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on segregated school districts and encouraging a kid’s sense of style.
Listen now:
While Gabe is on vacation, Rebecca Lavoie and Carvell Wallace discuss a question about moving to Milwaukee and choosing between a cheaper home and a “better,” aka whiter, school district. Then: how to encourage a kid’s personal style while keeping their social values intact. Plus, triumphs and fails and recommendations. In Slate Plus, a question from a teacher about how to encourage her student’s affluent parents to get with it and buy school supplies already!
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the video game Drawful.
- Carvell recommends the graphic novel The Best We Could Do, by Thi Bui.
Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch.