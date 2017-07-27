 Slate’s parenting podcast on what to tell your kids about Donald Trump.

What to Tell Kids About the President, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

July 27 2017 2:01 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Return of the Dan” Edition

Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about what to tell the kids about the president.

Listen now:

The panel sits down with clinical psychologist Ava Siegler to talk about her new book, How Do I Explain This to My Kids?: Parenting in the Age of Trump, which includes an essay by guest host Dan Kois. They discuss the origins of the project, how to talk to your kids about difficult political situations, and whether we should have hope for the future of politics. In Triumphs and Fails, Carvell panics over his daughter’s trip to the amusement park, Nina frets over her child’s nonbelief in God, and Dan has a Father’s Day tantrum.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Nina Renata Aron is a senior editor at Timeline.

Dan Kois edits and writes for Slate’s culture department. He is writing a book called How to Be a Family and co-writing, with Isaac Butler, an oral history of Angels in America.

Carvell Wallace is a writer in Oakland, California.