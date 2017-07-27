What to Tell Kids About the President, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Return of the Dan” Edition
The panel sits down with clinical psychologist Ava Siegler to talk about her new book, How Do I Explain This to My Kids?: Parenting in the Age of Trump, which includes an essay by guest host Dan Kois. They discuss the origins of the project, how to talk to your kids about difficult political situations, and whether we should have hope for the future of politics. In Triumphs and Fails, Carvell panics over his daughter’s trip to the amusement park, Nina frets over her child’s nonbelief in God, and Dan has a Father’s Day tantrum.
Recommendations:
- Nina recommends MasterChef Junior on Fox
- Dan recommends the board game Codenames
- Carvell recommends The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.
