How to Handle It When You and Your Co-Parent Have Different Approaches, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Happy Independence Day” Edition
How to handle it when you and your co-parent disagree, on Slate’s parenting podcast.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners about how to handle it when your co-parent has a different approach from your own and what to do when one kid is a chatterbox and the other needs some quiet time. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, a Fourth of July–themed discussion of patriotism: What do you tell your kids about America?
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.
- Gabe recommends Abby Hanlon’s Dory Fantasmagory.
- Carvell recommends E.L. Konigsburg’s From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.