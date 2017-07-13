 Slate’s parenting podcast on raising Muslim American kids.

What It’s Like to Raise Muslim American Kids in 2017, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting
July 13 2017 2:30 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Do What You Can” Edition

Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about raising Muslim American kids in 2017.

Listen now:

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk to author and activist Rabia Chaudry about raising Muslim kids in America in 2017. Then they field a question from a listener whose daughter is in a troubling relationship with a disturbed friend. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Rebecca has a question for Carvell and Gabe about raising daughters.

Recommendations:

Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.