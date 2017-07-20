Slate’s Parenting Podcast Is Freaked Out by a Babysitter’s Email Address

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Adventures in Babysitting” Edition
What do you do when the babysitter’s email address is a little too close to home?
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe take a question from a listener whose babysitter’s email address is—not unreasonably—freaking him out. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Carvell describes putting his son on an airplane for the first time.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends White Mountain Puzzles.
- Gabe recommends the Lumberjanes series.
- Carvell recommends National Geographic on Instagram.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.