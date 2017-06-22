What to Do About Guns, and When to Have a Second Child, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Welcome to the Gun Show” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast answers listeners’ questions about playing with toy guns and when to have a second child.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener worried about letting her son play with toy guns, and another from a listener who’s wondering whether to have a second child. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Rebecca shares some important news about her family. (She’s not pregnant, though.)
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Wits & Wagers.
- Gabe recommends taking your kids on a boat.
- Carvell recommends Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo.
Follow us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.