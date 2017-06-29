Should I Tell My Kids Their Former Nanny Has a Terminal Illness? Slate’s Parenting Podcast Considers.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Aggressive Little Hugger” Edition
Listen to Slate’s parenting podcast about telling your kids their former nanny has a terminal illness.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener who doesn’t know whether to tell her kids their former nanny is dying, and another from a mom whose son is a little too forward with the hugs. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Rebecca updates members on the latest developments in the domestic soap opera that began last week.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends using the Find My iPhone feature to help manage phone screen time.
- Gabe recommends Pat the Dog on the Disney Channel.
- Carvell recommends Undefeated: Jim Thorpe and the Carlisle Indian School Football Team by Steve Sheinkin.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.