Seeing a Child Through a Mental Health Crisis, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Bureaucratic Nightmare” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast talks to a mother who saw her teen through a mental breakdown, and more.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk to Andee Brown, a Bay Area mother whose teenage son has been struggling with mental illness. (If you or a family member is going through something similar, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness.) Then, a call from a mother who wants to know whether to try to adopt a second child while she fights cancer. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more.
Recommendations:
- Carvell (and his daughter Georgia) recommend Out of My Mind by Sharon M. Draper.
- Gabe recommends the Osmo game system.
- Rebecca recommends making a list of must-see movies and watching it with your kids.
- On Slate Plus, Slate director of technology Greg Lavallee recommends the children’s bikes from Islabikes.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.